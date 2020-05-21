This Car Camping Tent Is Like A Mobile Living Room

The summer season is just around the corner, and after spending so many weeks at home, a camping trip is well in order. And while your regular camping gear has worked just fine over the years, perhaps it’s time for an upgrade. After all, spending an hour setting up a basic sleeping tent isn’t exactly your idea of a relaxing getaway.

If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your outdoor trips, this CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin is sure to spice things up. Unlike other tents that are designed exclusively to sleep in, the CARSULE serves as a mobile living room of sorts, allowing you and your family to enjoy a multitude of activities safely in the outdoors. But don’t worry, its versatility doesn’t mean it’s hard to set up. In fact, just one person can easily assemble the CARSULE in less than five minutes flat thanks to its innovative, easy-to-manage assembly pieces.

Designed to attach to the tailgate of a wide variety of cars (although it can also be set-up to be free-standing), the collapsable CARSULE transforms into a six-foot-tall, waterproof and UV-resistant mobile cabin, perfect for playing games, eating meals, or simply enjoying a conversation while watching the sunset. And with its built-in felt carpet and integrated mosquito netting, the CARSULE is incredibly cozy and a must-have for tailgate parties, camping trips, beach outings and so much more.

After its incredibly successful run on Kickstarter where it earned nearly $18,000 in pledges, families everywhere are turning to CARSULE to elevate their outdoor experiences. Inspired by a “bring-your-own-booth” concept, the brilliant mind behind the pop-up cabin created a device the emulates “van life” without pricey car renovations or complicated assembly.

Ready to see the world from the safety and comfort of the cozy CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin? Now’s the perfect time since it’s currently 20% off its normal price at just $299.99.

Prices subject to change.

More from The Daily Caller Shop

Work-from-home accessories to keep you productive

DIY projects to keep you entertained indoors

New skills you can learn without leaving home

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');