Trump Approval Rating Steady As Trust In Government Declines, New Poll Shows

President Donald Trump’s approval rating remains steady despite a decline in government approval, new polling data shows.

Trump’s approval rating sits at 41 percent and disapproval rating at 58 percent in an AP-NORC poll published Thursday. AP’s polling has shown Trump’s approval rating at about 40 percent throughout the year and most of his presidency. (RELATED: ‘IT NEEDS TO END. NOW’: New York Post Front Page Comes After The Coronavirus Lockdowns)

The same poll showed a decline in public approval of the state and federal government in handling the coronavirus pandemic. From March to May, approval of the federal government fell from 38 percent to 31 percent, approval of state government fell from 57 percent to 51 percent, and approval of Congress fell from 31 percent to 23 percent.

A minority of Republicans now approve of stay-at-home orders according to the poll — a sharp decline from the 70 percent approval in April.

The poll, which had a margin of error of 4.2 percent, is based on surveys of 1,056 adults from May 14-18 that used a probability-based approach designed to represent the U.S. population.