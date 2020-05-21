Trump Criticizes ‘Garbage’ Fox News Employees, Says Network Isn’t Helping Him Win Reelection

President Donald Trump again went after Fox News Channel in tweets Thursday, saying that network isn’t helping Republicans get re-elected and is a net negative for him.

“Many will disagree, but @FoxNews is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd,” Trump said.

“Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real “garbage” littered all over the network, people like Dummy Juan Williams, Schumerite Chris … Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others,” the president continued.

“They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great!”

Trump went after Fox earlier this week after on air personality Neil Cavuto criticized his use of hydroxychloroquine. (RELATED: REPORT: Fox News Hosts Criticized, Mocked Trump During Advertiser Meeting)

Following Cavuto’s statement, Trump announced that he was “Looking for a new outlet!”

.@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet! https://t.co/jXxsF0flUM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

In December, Trump criticized the company, saying that it would “die” along with other establishment media outlets.