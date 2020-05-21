Politics

Trump Criticizes ‘Garbage’ Fox News Employees, Says Network Isn’t Helping Him Win Reelection

President Trump (right, Olivier Douliery, Getty) Neil Cavuto (left, Fox News screengrab)

President Donald Trump again went after Fox News Channel in tweets Thursday, saying that network isn’t helping Republicans get re-elected and is a net negative for him.

“Many will disagree, but @FoxNews is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd,” Trump said.

“Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real “garbage” littered all over the network, people like Dummy Juan Williams, Schumerite Chris … Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others,” the president continued.

“They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great!”

Trump went after Fox earlier this week after on air personality Neil Cavuto criticized his use of hydroxychloroquine. (RELATED: REPORT: Fox News Hosts Criticized, Mocked Trump During Advertiser Meeting)

The News Corp. building on 6th Avenue, home to Fox News, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, on March 20, 2019 in New York City, New York. Disney acquired Fox today in a $71.3 million deal. Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

Following Cavuto’s statement, Trump announced that he was “Looking for a new outlet!”

In December, Trump criticized the company, saying that it would “die” along with other establishment media outlets.