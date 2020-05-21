Editorial

University Of Texas Will End Semester Early, Students Will Be On Campus For Football Season

Texas Tech v Texas

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The University of Texas will have students on campus in the fall, and that’s great news for the football season.

According to Brett McMurphy, UT president Greg Fenves said classes will start as scheduled August 26, but the semester will end at Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means students will be around for the football season in Austin!

Another domino falls! Another domino in making sure football happens in the fall goes down! If students are on campus in the fall, then you can bet on football happening.

It’d be really hard to see a scenario unfolding where students are allowed on campus, but the Longhorns don’t play football.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger) on

If Austin is safe enough for students to be walking around, then it’s safe enough for Sam Ehlinger to be out there slinging footballs on Saturdays.

Texas is one of the most powerful and influential programs in America. That’s just a fact, and the school having classes as scheduled up until Thanksgiving is great news.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger) on

Now, we’ll have to see which school joins the group next! Lots of positive momentum building up in the war against coronavirus!