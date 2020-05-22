Aaron Donald Says You ‘Need Fans’ To Play Football

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald doesn’t seem interested in playing in empty stadiums.

As we continue to wage war against coronavirus, one of the biggest debates has been whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It sounds like Donald doesn’t want to play without fans. According to Steve Wyche, the star defensive player said, “I feel like, you need fans to play, You make a big play and the fans will pick you up. Fans give you that extra juice when you’re tired and fatigued. I don’t think it would be fun to play a football game without fans.”

I completely understand where Donald is coming from, and I agree with him. Football is meant to happen in packed stadiums.

It’s not meant to happen with 100,000 empty seats surrounding the players. That doesn’t sound awesome at all.

In fact, empty stadiums sound like a disaster scenario.

At the same time, we’re in the middle of a war, and sacrifices need to be made. Do we want to play without fans? Hell no.

We want the fans packed with rowdy individuals getting wild. That’s what everyone wants, but if it’s a sacrifice we have to make, then we’ll just have to do it.

This season isn’t going to be perfect. That’s just the reality of the situation. In the grand scheme of things, I’d rather have football without fans than no football at all. Something tells me most people agree.