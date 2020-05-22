Chris Pratt Accidentally Deletes 51,000 Emails And His Reaction Will Make Your Day

Chris Pratt accidentally deleted 51,000 emails after his son had noted how many unread messages he had and the whole hilarious situation was caught on video.

“Hi, guys,” the 40-year-old actor shared via video on his Instagram stories. The comments were noted by TheLoop.Ca in a piece published Thursday.

“Okay, so, um yesterday my son was playing with my phone and he gasped in shock looking at the number of unread emails that I have,” he added. “It’s a lot. It’s a lot.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@dailypratt) on May 20, 2020 at 11:36am PDT

Pratt explained that what he does is “sign up for everything.”

“I’m one of those idiots who will do, like, an IQ test and be like, ‘Wanna take an IQ test? Give me your email'” he continued. “And then I do and then, you know, which proves my IQ is about 7 and I just get junk from everyone and I just don’t erase it.” (RELATED: REPORT: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Get Married In California)

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star then apologized for having more than 35,000 unread emails and promised to get to them by reading a thousand emails a day.

And that’s when he clearly clicked the wrong button.

“Okay, okay,” the Marvel star shared. “I’m trying not to panic. I think I just tried something to delete anything unread and it just deleted them. And now, I’m like, ‘Oh no. I needed to read ’em.’ I don’t know where they went. So, and now my battery’s dying. I think I got them all.”

“If I owe you an email, you might want to follow up on that,” he added. “Resubmit, perhaps, the email and then I’ll read it because it may have just gotten deleted. Yup, 51,000 messages are in the trash. Oh, f**k. What did I do?”

The superstar actor noted that his computer was “just deleting them all.”

“All my email. Oh, my God. This could be a real nightmare,” he continued.

“Fresh start,” he finally replied, as he just starts laughing at his mistake.