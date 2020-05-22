Arizona And Alabama Schedule Home-And-Home Football Series

Arizona and Alabama have scheduled a home-and-home football series.
The Wildcats will travel to Tuscaloosa September 4, 2032 to face the Crimson Tide. Alabama will pay Tucson a visit September 3, 2033.
While I usually knock SEC schedules because there’s more creampuffs to be found than the Wisconsin state fair, I have to also applaud when a team does something interesting.
This isn’t even a neutral site series. Alabama will host and then will pack up the bags to go on the road.
Is Arizona a powerhouse that will likely hang with the Crimson Tide? No, the Wildcats shouldn’t push them much, but a road game against a Power 5 team is always risky.
For as much as I dog the SEC, at least Alabama is making a legit effort to play real non-conference games. The Tide will play Wisconsin twice in the coming years, and that might be the best non-conference football series in the next decade.
If I’m going to dog the conference for scheduling weak games, then we have to tip our caps when they actually put a team with a pulse on the schedule.
Hopefully, more SEC teams follow their lead and schedule a bunch of Power 5 non-conference games.