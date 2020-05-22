‘Wake Up Call’: Black Conservatives Are Outraged Over Biden’s ‘Racist’ Remark

Black conservatives are outraged over former Vice President Joe Biden’s Friday morning comment suggesting that if a person votes for President Donald Trump, then “they ain’t black.”

Biden made the remark during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” while speaking to host Charlamagne Tha God. He told the host that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” (RELATED: Fox News Contributor Says Media Is Ignoring Biden’s ‘Staggering’ Support Of Black Voters)

“I cannot believe he made such a racist statement,” Marie Fischer-Wyrick, the third Vice President of the Maryland Federation of Republican Women, told the Daily Caller. “No matter how you feel about President Trump this was blatantly racist. Here is someone telling you who he defines as being Black and telling Black people how they should think let alone vote.”

“I feel any Black person who would still vote for this man has no concept of the Dr. Martin Luther King [sic] fought and stood for. Both Dr. King and Malcolm X would be highly offended by such a statement. I hope this is a wake up call for Black Americans that the DNC [Democratic National Committee] and their ilk see you has [sic] guaranteed votes and nothing else.”

.@JoeBiden: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” @cthagod: “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community.” @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/endvWnOIV2 — America Rising (@AmericaRising) May 22, 2020

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott called it the “most condescending and arrogant comments toward the black community he has ever heard” during a segment with Fox News’ “Varney & Co.” Friday.

Joe Biden’s comments are the most arrogant and condescending thing I’ve heard in a very long time. I am offended, but not surprised. pic.twitter.com/aXiVF6oAwc — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 22, 2020

“1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016,” Scott added on Twitter. “This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we ‘ain’t black.’ I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree.”

Politician John James, a 2020 Republican Senate candidate and combat veteran, issued a video directed to Biden himself over the comment. James said it is “both pathetic and hurtful.”

“I think that in civil discourse, we can have disagreements on politics,” James continued. “But you challenging me, and millions of other people out there, on their blackness – descendants of slaves – from YOU. Is some seriously condescending, out of touch, bull crap. You’re embarrassing yourself, Mr. Vice President.”

“Should you even be running for president in the Democratic Party that says they’re for black people? Do you really believe that black people are owned by the Democratic Party? Do you really believe that a black person who doesn’t vote for you is therefore not legitimately black?”

Vice President @JoeBiden ‘s latest quote is both pathetic & hurtful. Challenging millions on their blackness is condescending. The GOP was started to oppose slavery. I have the right to think and vote for myself along with all other Americans, including black Americans. pic.twitter.com/RRURX1eMbY — John James (@JohnJamesMI) May 22, 2020

Similarly, Fox News political analyst and author Gianno Caldwell called Biden out over the “you ain’t black” comment. Caldwell pointed out what black people have gotten by voting for Biden. Included in this list were a slew of negatives such as “crack laws” and “high black unemployment.”

“Lets discuss what voting for @JoeBiden has gotten black people thus far: 94 Crime Bill, three strike laws, crack laws, high black unemployment, the most black folks on food stamps, & a disproportionate number of black people in jail. That’s Joe’s & the Dem’s Legacy,” Caldwell wrote.

Caldwell also tweeted that he’s “black but not the kind of black person plantation @JoeBiden can control” and wondered where “black Twitter” is regarding the former vice president’s “you ain’t black” remark.

“White liberal elitists have continuously dictated which Black Americans are allowed to come to the table and have a voice,” Black Voices for Trump wrote in a statement attributed to Katrina Pierson, a Trump 2020 senior advisor. “It is clear now more than ever, following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes Black men and women are incapable of being independent or free thinking.”

“He truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how Black people should behave. Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again proved what a growing number of Black Americans and I have always known: Joe Biden does not deserve our votes.”

According to my DNA, genetically Nigerian, so neither @JoeBiden or @breakfastclubam can decide if I’m black. Rejecting tribal mentality just means that I’m a free thinking independent Black women. Most mean fear that without the DNA – @cthagod shouldn’t have let that slide. https://t.co/8y0zfFSVrL — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) May 22, 2020

Stacy Washington tweeted, “This from a man who brags that he learned about cockroaches from black kids.”

This from a man who brags that he learned about cockroaches from black kids. Voting for Joe Biden is the least #woke thing you can do. https://t.co/tVPKLSmON2 — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) May 22, 2020

“Oh really, Joe,” Fox News analyst Lawrence B. Jones III quipped.

Though he’s still a registered Democrat, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones has thrown his weight behind Trump — and he was not impressed with Biden’s comments either. Jones reminded Biden that he is “not entitled to black support,” adding that he’s “never been anyone’s property.”