Canceling The College Football Season Could Cost $4 Billion

The impact of coronavirus on college football could be huge.

According to ESPN, there’s $4 billion on the line right now as we wage war against the coronavirus to save the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As ESPN noted, hundreds of millions of dollars have already been lost in the world of college athletics, but canceling the football season “would forever alter college-level sports.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

Patrick Rishe, who is the director of the sports business program at Washington University in St. Louis, explained to ESPN that the ramifications from canceling the season might be something we simply can’t comprehend.

By his calculations, each Power 5 school would lose $62 million on average, and the sport as a whole would lose $1.2 billion in ticket sales alone.

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

In case you were wondering why the season has to happen, the numbers above tell you everything you’ll ever need to know.

Without football, we don’t have other college sports other than men’s basketball. You think rowing, tennis and track will exist if $4 billion is just wiped out?

No chance in hell! Without football, everything will collapse.

Should we be safe about playing football? For sure. Should we take precautions? Without a doubt. Do we need to make sure the season happens?

Absolutely.

Outside of the financial issues on the table, America also just needs a win right now. We need something to motivate us all and bring us together.

Nothing does that better than college football. College football moves the needle and gets people excited. We need the games for that reason alone!

Keep the faith, folks! Together, we’re going to win this war and get our football back in the fall. The stakes are just too high for failure to be an option.