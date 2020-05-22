Esai Morales Will Play The Villain Role In ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

Esai Morales will be in “Mission: Impossible 7.”

According to Deadline, the former “Ozark” and “Jericho” star will play the villain in the latest Ethan Hunt film with Tom Cruise. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“M:I 7” is currently slated to come out November 2021.

This is a genius casting decision from the power players involved with “Mission: Impossible 7.” For those of you who don’t know, Morales is a hell of a great actor.

I got my first introduction to him when he played a military officer in season two of “Jericho” on CBS.

He was one of the best parts about the season.

Years later, Morales starred as Del in “Ozark” on Netflix. Dude was absolutely chilling and awesome as a drug cartel boss.

The man moved the needle in that show, and I think every single fan of “Ozark” would agree with my assessment of his performance.

Morales is menacing, dark and chilling. He just steals every scene he’s in. Now, he’ll be the latest villain in one of the most successful film franchises ever made!

I can’t wait to see what we get in “M:I 7.” It’s going to be a great time!