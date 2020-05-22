‘You Don’t Determine Who We Vote For’: Football Legend Herschel Walker Blasts Joe Biden Following ‘Ain’t Black’ Comment

Herschel Walker said former Vice President Joe Biden doesn’t “determine who” the black community votes for following his comment that black Trump supporters “ain’t black.”

“Wow. I just watched former Vice President @JoeBiden,” the 59-year-old retired professional football player tweeted Friday to his hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: Fox News Contributor Says Media Is Ignoring Biden’s ‘Staggering’ Support Of Black Voters)

“… Does he not understand that black and brown skinned people can think for themselves,” he added. “You don’t determine who we vote for. @DonaldJTrumpJr@FoxNews@espn@CNN@POTUS @realDonaldTrump#YouAintBlack.”(RELATED: The Nation Columnist Defends Joe Biden From Tara Reade: ‘I Would Vote For Joe Biden If He Boiled Babies And Ate Them’)

Wow. I just watched former Vice President @JoeBiden… Does he not understand that black and brown skinned people can think for themselves. You don’t determine who we vote for. @DonaldJTrumpJr @FoxNews @espn @CNN @POTUS @realDonaldTrump #YouAintBlack — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) May 22, 2020

The comments came following remarks the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee made earlier in the day during a “Breakfast Club” podcast interview with host Charlamagne Tha God.

Biden said, “You got more questions but I’ll tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” to the black radio host.

WATCH:

.@JoeBiden: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” @cthagod: “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community.” @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/endvWnOIV2 — America Rising (@AmericaRising) May 22, 2020

The host replied, “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community.”

The Democratic presidential nominee has since walked back the comments.

“Perhaps I was much too cavalier,” Biden said during a phone call with the Black Chamber of Commerce, according to an NBC News correspondent. “I know the comments have come off like I was taking the African American vote for granted. But nothing could be further from the truth.”

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” he added, calling his comments “unfortunate,” per the NBC reporter. “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background.”