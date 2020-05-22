Former Obama Official Now Appears On Chinese Propaganda Outlets

Former Ambassador Max Baucus, who served during the Obama administration, has repeatedly appeared on Chinese propaganda television stations throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc and Video Director Richie McGinniss sat down to discuss how U.S. officials and the media are treating China during amid COVID-19.

They also discussed how the Chinese Communist Party announced a severe security law for Hong Kong this week signaling the end of the city’s traditional freedoms. (RELATED: Maryland Reestablishes Mail-In Only Special Election, Resolving Inner-Conflict)

Hong Kong had long enjoyed Western-style Democratic elections and individual liberties, a culture the CCP has worked to curtail since the British left in the 20th century. (RELATED: Relaxing Lockdowns Was Supposed To Cause A Disaster — It Hasn’t)

President Donald Trump has also called for China to be held accountable if it “knowingly” contributed to the spread of coronavirus.

WATCH:

Here’s How We Know The Media Is Failing To Report On China

Will Mike Flynn Actually Get Pardoned? Two Points

Is Former CIA Director John Brennan Headed For An Indictment?