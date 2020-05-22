If All Your Recent Binge-Watching Has Your Memory Fading, You Could Use These Online Courses

With the stay-at-home order still being enforced around much of the US, its no surprise that your brain’s feeling a little fuzzy these days. After many weeks of catching up on TV series and movies — not to mention the many hours you’ve been spending on social media — perhaps your mind could use a little sharpening up.

While puzzles and card games are great ways to keep your mind sharp, given what’s going on these days, you could use something a little stronger. That’s where The Ultimate Memory Mastery Bundle comes into play. Using techniques proven effective in psychology and neuroscience, in around 20 hours of courses, you’ll learn how to strengthen your brain and focus better than you ever had before — even after being stuck at home for the last couple of months.

Before you jump into advanced memory exercises, you’ll start by getting a deeper understanding of how the human brain works as it pertains to memory, changing the way you look at things to better the way you recall dates, words, and more. You’ll then move into more advanced memory techniques that you can employ into everyday activities, eventually acquiring skills that can help you memorize entire books!

Along with strengthening your memory, you’ll also learn practices that can significantly improve your focus, helping your brain to work at full speed no matter what conditions you find yourself in. You’ll also explore the renowned dual brain theory which is backed by Nobel Prize Winner Daniel Kahneman, one of the world’s leading psychologists.

Taking your newly acquired skills one step further, you’ll learn how to use them in your daily life as you reflect on your old habits and build new ones. Furthering your exploration of psychology and behavior, you’ll get advanced insight into the complex nature of the human psyche, focusing on something professionals in the field refer to as the Neurocognitive and Behavioral Approach (NBA). After just over two hours of content, you’ll learn how to manage stress and recognize obsessive behavior so you can be the best version of yourself ever.

Ready to put your brain to the test? For a limited time, The Ultimate Memory Mastery Bundle is a whopping 98% off, making all seven courses just $20 bucks. Now that’s a deal you can’t forget.

Prices subject to change.

