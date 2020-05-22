‘Ink Master’ Daniel Silva Enters Not Guilty Plea Following Fatal Crash Involving Corey La Barrie

“Ink Master” star Daniel Silva entered a not guilty plea to a murder charge following the fatal crash of YouTube star Corey La Barrie.

The reality star pleaded not guilty to a second degree murder charge of his pal La Barrie. The plea was confirmed to Fox News in a piece published Thursday by a rep from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.(RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

Daniel is accused of “crashing into a tree in Valley Village earlier this month,” according to a press release from the district attorney’s office. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

As previously reported, the 26-year-old reality star was reportedly the driver of a McLaren sports car in which La Barrie was the passenger, per TMZ.

La Barrie was reportedly in the passenger seat and took most of the hit in the crash. Both men were taken to the hospital, but Corey was later pronounced dead.

The tattoo artist’s attorney, Mike Cavalluzzi, told the outlet that this was a “horrible tragedy.”

“This is a horrible tragedy and our hearts go out to Corey’s family and friends,” Cavalluzzi shared. “We are reviewing all of the evidence and will reserve comment for a later time. For now, it is most important that everyone involved is given time and space to grieve.”

The influencer’s family confirmed Corey’s death the next day with posts on their social media accounts.

“This isn’t something I thought I would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what I wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving,” La Barrie’s brother Jarred shared at the time.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do I don’t how I’m suppose [sic] to do this without you I miss you so much already this isn’t fair,” Jarred continued. “Thank you for always being the best big brother I could ask for I love you so f–king much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P.”

“My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he got into a car with a drunk driver,” Lissa Burton, La Barrie’s mom captioned her post. “The accident killed him instantly.”

“No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child,” she added. “It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair.”

Despite, Corey’s family members alleging that their loved one was killed by a drunk driver, Silva has not been charged with a DUI.