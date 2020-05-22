Biden Walks Back ‘Ain’t Black’ Comment: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Been Such A Wise Guy’

Former Vice President Joe Biden walked back his Friday morning comments suggesting that black supporters of President Donald Trump “ain’t black.”

“Perhaps I was much too cavalier,” Biden said during a phone call to the Black Chamber of Commerce, according to NBC News correspondent Mike Memoli. “I know the comments have come off like I was taking the African American vote for granted. But nothing could be further from the truth.”

.@JoeBiden, on call just now with Black Chamber of Commerce: “Perhaps I was much too cavalier. I know the comments have come off like I was taking the African American vote for granted. But nothing could be further from the truth.” — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) May 22, 2020

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden continued, referring to his comments as “unfortunate,” Memoli reported. “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background.”

He said he is “prepared” to put his record against that of President Donald Trump.

Biden later said more bluntly: “I should’t have been such a wise guy,” and called his comments “unfortunate.” “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race their religion their background.” Added of Trump: “I’m prepared to put my record against his.” — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) May 22, 2020

"You got more questions but I'll tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black," Biden told Charlamagne Tha God of "The Breakfast Club" podcast Friday morning just before signing off.

The comments drew a host of criticism from politicians to entertainment and media figures. Notably, Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said “taking the black community for granted” is “sadly par for the course for Democrats.”