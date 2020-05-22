Keep Yourself Safe With These Discounted Masks, Soaps, Air Purifiers, And More

Still need a face mask or hand sanitizer for leaving the house? Here are some of your best options:

Two-Ply Statement Face Masks: 2-Pack – $17.99

This snug yet breathable face mask fits comfortably around your ears and is perfect for trips to the market, bank, and wherever else. And thanks to its cheeky one-liner that reads, “Fine, you?” you can say plenty without ever exposing your face.

Get a two-pack at 40% off for $17.99.

2. Face Mask Protection Accessories – $14.99

These non-toxic, silicone protectors keep your ears from becoming irritated after having to wear a protective mask for long hours at a time. They’re super lightweight and easy to slip on and off just about any face mask out there.

Get six ear protectors in varying colors for just $15 bucks.

3. RevoClean® 4-in-1 Drill Brush Cleaning Kit: 2-Pack – $24.99

This 4-in-1 electric drill brush cleaning kit ensures every nook and cranny in your home stays germ-free — even those awkward spots on the side of your toilet! Simply pop any of the kit’s versatile brush heads on your electric drill and clean just about any surface including wood furniture, countertops, grills, showers, and more.

Get the dynamic 4-in-1 Drill Brush Cleaning Kit 2-pack by RevoClean® for the discounted rate of just $25 bucks.

4. Whitewing Gel Hand Sanitizer: 4-Pack – $15.99

Your hands are a breeding ground for dangerous bacteria and germs — just one finger to the face and it’s all over. But with one of these handy sanitizing wonders in your purse, car, or briefcase, you can rid your hands of 99.9% of common germs. And don’t worry, they won’t leave your hands feeling sticky like other hand sanitizers out there.

Get a 4-pack of Whitewing Gel Hand Sanitizer at 20% for just $15.99.

5. 59S® UV-C LED Light Sterilizing Wand – $99.99

From your towels and bedspreads to your countertops and sinks, this sterilizing wand uses the power of LED light to kill 99.9% of germs that come in its path in just three minutes. If you’re looking for a chemical-free sanitizing alternative, this gadget is the way to go, especially since you can pop it into your purse and take it just about anywhere.

The 59S® UV-C LED Light Sterilizing Wand is nearly 30% off at just $99.99.

6. Bebcare Air Smart Purifier with H11 EPA Virus Filter – $178.95

Thanks to this mobile air-purifiers revolutionary H11 EPA-carbon filter, the air you breathe — whether it be at home, the supermarket, or in line at the bank — will be 99.97% free of harmful airborne particles 0.3 microns or larger. Simply connect the gadget to its accompanying Bebcare app for immediate info about the surrounding air quality, and if that wasn’t enough, it also doubles as mini-light machine and lullaby maker for the little ones.

Get the Bebcare Air Smart Purifier with H11 EPA Virus Filter at 30% off for just $178.95.

7. Shine & Clean® 1L Hand Sanitizer Gel – $40.49

These days, there’s no such thing as too much hand sanitizer, especially when you have a whole family to protect. Instead of upping your plastic usage with tons of little bottles, use this one-liter bottle to refill your mobile supply. And since it kills an impressive 99.9% of germs in just 15 seconds, it’s some of the best stuff you can get on the market.

At just $40.49, this 2-pack of Shine & Clean® 1L Hand Sanitizer Gel is a total steal.

8. Healer Lab Hand Sanitizer Gel: 4-Pack – $24.99

If your hands are feeling like sandpaper thanks to all the hand sanitizer you’ve been using, this moisturizing hand sanitizer is the answer to your prayers. Its FDA-approved formula kills 99.9% of harmful germs and bacteria all while keeping your hands silky smooth.

At just $24.99, you save 10% off a pack of four of the Healer Lab Hand Sanitizer Gel.

9. Stay Safe No-Touch Carabiner Tool – $14.99

With more germs on an elevator button than a toilet seat, you should be doing everything in your power to keep your fingers far away from them. That’s where this Stay Safe No-Touch Carabiner Tool comes in handy. Serving as door hook, a stylus for electronic signatures, a handle-puller, and more, this 5-in-1 copper gadget touches everything so you don’t have to.

Get the Stay Safe No-Touch Carabiner Tool for half-off at just $15 bucks.

10. Non-Medical Cotton Mask – $10.99

If you want to do your part in reducing the spread of COVID-19, wearing a face mask every day is a safety measure that should become a part of your daily routine. And that being said, your mask should be as comfortable as a pair of sweatpants, like these reusable cotton masks.

Get a pack of four non-medical cotton masks for just $10.99, 45% off their regular price.

11. 59S® UV-C LED Light Sterilization Box – $67.99

Your smartphone is one of the dirtiest things you touch every day and chances are, you’re not cleaning it as much as you should be. Instead of exposing yourself to harsh chemicals, pop your phone into this UV-C LED Light Sterilization Box that boasts wavelength coverage at 260nm to 280nm, zapping germs and bacteria in just three short minutes. You can put everyday items like earbuds, sunglasses, jewelry, and more in the germ-killing box.

Get the 59S® UV-C LED Light Sterilization Box for just $67.99.

12. Reusable Cool Face Cover / Neck Gaiter – $19.99

Look fly while you cover up with this reusable cool face cover (aka neck gaiter). Covering your nose, mouth, and neck, this super-comfortable mask is perfect for everyday wear and is made from breathable, 4-way stretch fabric.

Get the Reusable Cool Face Cover for just $20 bucks.

Note: You should still follow other protective measures as well, and closely follow the latest recommendations from public health officials and the CDC to make an informed decision about how this product should be used.

13. 3-Ply Non-Medical Face Masks – $12.99

Protect yourself against airborne pollutants that are invisible to the naked eye with three layers of high-quality non-woven fabric! Moisture-proof with reliable filtering, these masks can keep you protected while you do essential errands, protecting you from germs, dust, smoke, pollen, and more.

Get a pack of 10 3-Ply Non-Medical Face Masks for just $12.99 at 50% off.

14. Gotek Smart Fridge Deodorizer – $99.99

Given that you’re preparing meals at home more often, it’s crucial that your food stays fresh and safe for as long as possible. And thanks to this refrigerator deodorizer and sterilizer, your fridge stays safe from 96.2% of bacteria, doubling the shelf life of your fruits and vegetables. Plus, it’s rechargeable and works for 90 days at a time.

The Gotek Smart Fridge Deodorizer is on sale now for just $99.99.

15. Infrared Thermometer – $69.99

Whether you’re using it for yourself or on others, keeping tabs on body temperatures can help slow the spread of the Coronavirus. Not only is this infrared thermometer incredibly accurate and reliable, but it can also read temperatures 2 to 3 inches away from a person’s face, making it so you don’t have to come into contact with anyone.

Get the Infrared Thermometer for just $69.99, over half-off its normal price.

16. [PRE-ORDER] KN95 Mask (10-Pack) – $49.99

When it comes to serious protection — both for you and those around you — these masks don’t disappoint. They feature a dual particle layer capable of blocking 99.9% of particles you inhale and 70% of the ones you exhale. And thanks to its comfortable fit and nose clip, you can wear one of these all day long without even noticing it.

Get a 10-pack of the KN95 Mask for half-off at just $50 bucks.

Note: These masks are tested to meet the standards for Chinese KN95. More effective than cloth masks.

17. Lightweight Full-Face Shield: 10-Pack – $39.99

These lightweight full-face shields are great for providing protection to essential workers in grocery stores, banks, restaurants, and more. Protecting your face from smoke, droplets, and dust, these adjustable masks made from PET plastic are comfortable to wear and easy to clean in between uses. And for maximum protection, you can still comfortably wear a regular face mask underneath the shield.

For just $39.99, you can get a pack of 10 Lightweight Full-Face Shields.

Note: Face shields are not meant to function as primary respiratory protection and should be used concurrently with a medical mask.

18. The Social Distancing Sanitizing Bundle (Super Pack) – $69.99

Save yourself the hunt and get all your social distancing essentials in one fell swoop! Complete with 10 face masks, two small hand sanitizers, 40 magic towels that expand with water, a UV-sterilizing bar, two sanitizer bars, and two Safe Touch N Go Keys that save you from touching germ-ridden surfaces like elevator buttons, door handles and more, this bundle is all you need!

Get all the items in The Social Distancing Sanitizing Bundle for just $69.99 — that’s over 50% off!

19. Fohm Toilet Paper Foam & Dispenser Set – $59.99

Clogging your pipes are a thing of the past thanks to this game-changing cleansing fluid that makes just about any toilet paper perfectly flushable. Featured on Buzzfeed, New York Magazine, and more, this touchless dispenser replaces pounds of wet wipes and leaves you feeling squeaky-clean in the process.

Get the eco-friendly Fohm Toilet Paper Foam & Dispenser Set at 25% off for just $59.99.

20. Cotton Face Masks with Fun Prints: 4-Pack – $19.99

If you have to wear a face-mask on the daily, you may as well look good while you do it! These fun cotton face masks boast eye-catching prints in an array of colors, letting you protect yourself without sacrificing style. Made from premium cotton, these face masks are super comfortable to wear and can be carried around in your purse, backpack, or pocket with ease.

Get a 4-pack of these printed cotton face masks for just $20 bucks down from $40.

21. ROCKUBOT: Sterilizing Robot (Music Playing Version) – $129

Not only does this high-tech wonder kill 99.9% of germs on surfaces like your bedspread, countertops, tabletops, and more, it also boasts wireless charging through your phone and has a Bluetooth mode for playing your favorite tunes. If you’re looking for a great way to disinfect your home without the use of harmful chemicals, this is definitely the way to go.

The sterilizing ROCKUBOT is currently discounted to just $129 bucks.

22. Envion EA150 HEPA 3-in-1 Desktop Air Purifier – $76.99

Breathing in clean air is more important than ever these days. And thanks to this desktop air purifier that features both the HEPA filter and the carbon/VOC filter, your air can be cleared of mold, dust, pollen smoke, and other destructive allergens. The Envion EA150 is great for homes with pets and operates quietly so you can even run it while you sleep.

The Envion EA150 HEPA 3-in-1 Desktop Air Purifier is just $76.99 for a limited time.

23. UV-C Toothbrush Holder & Sterilizer – $27.99

Your toothbrush is a breeding ground for germs, even if it’s just a few weeks old, which is why it’s so important to keep it clean. This toothbrush holder and sterilizer uses UV light to kill 99.99% of germs and bacteria lurking on your toothbrush and can fit up to four of them at a time, making it beneficial for the entire household.

The UV-C Toothbrush Holder & Sterilizer is currently 67% off, making it just $28 bucks.

24. Allergy Pro 200 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter – $109.99

Ensure your environment stays allergen-free with this air purifier that features the coveted HEPA filter. Capable of capturing 99.97% of dangerous pollutants like pet dander, mold spores, and smoke, you can rest assured the air you breathe is safe and clean as can be. And with its sleek design and quiet operation, it makes a great addition to any home or office.

Get the Allergy Pro 200 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for just $109.99.

25. SafeFinger Antimicrobial Brass Keychain Touch Tool – $19.99

Germs can live on surfaces for up to 72 hours which means touching things like elevator buttons, door handles, and ATM buttons can spread illnesses incredibly quickly. Protect yourself by using the SafeFInger tool that can pull handles, press buttons, and even sign your name electronically all while killing germs thanks to its brass build.

Get the SafeFinger Antimicrobial Brass Keychain Touch Tool for just $20 bucks down from $30.

26. Washable 3D Masks: 10-Pack – $39.99

With temperatures heating up, you may want a mask that’s a little more comfortable. This mask is designed to be soft and breathable so you can stay comfortable and protected.

These Washable 3D Masks come in packs of 10 for just $39.99.

27. No-Touch Sanitary Tool: Go Contact-Less on Buttons & Handles – $14.99

If wearing latex gloves all day isn’t your thing, let this No-Touch sanitary tool do all the pressing, pulling, and pushing work for you! Incredibly durable and compact in size, this little tool can press buttons and pull open doors without you ever having to touch a thing with your bare hands.

Get the No-Touch Sanitary Tool for 40% off at just $14.99.

28. Polyester Face Masks: 5-Pack – $21.99

These sleek facemasks are perfect for protecting yourself during essential errands while still looking somewhat stylish. Made from 95% polyester and 5% spandex, these masks fit a wide variety of face shapes and fit tightly against your skin so you can block out dangerous airborne germs and breathe easy.

A 5-pack of the Polyester Face Masks is just $21.99 down from $50 for a limited time.

29. Automatic Hands-Free Foaming Soap Dispenser – $19.95

Just because soap comes out of it, doesn’t mean soap dispensers don’t transfer germs onto your hands when you press them. But with a dispenser like this one that features an infrared induction design, it can sense your hand and dispense soap into it without you having to touch a single thing, lessening the chance of you passing on harmful germs.

The Automatic Hands-Free Foaming Soap Dispenser is just $19.95 down from $30 bucks.

30. SensiFresh Toothbrush Holder – $22.99

The longer your toothbrush bristles stay wet, the more likely you’ll find dangerous bacteria living on it. But with the SensiFresh Toothbrush Holder, toothbrushes are stored upside down for optimum drying, preventing it from cross-contaminating with other bathroom items in the process.

Get the SensiFresh Toothbrush Holder for just $22.99 at over 20% off.

Prices subject to change.

