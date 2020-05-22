Kelly Ripa Has Been Quarantining In Caribbean With Her Family

Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids have been quarantining in the Caribbean together for the past few months during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sources told Page Six in a piece published Friday that the 49-year-old host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” has been doing the ABC daytime talk show from her tropical hideaway while friends are staying at their place in Manhattan.

The insider explained the family had arrived in the Caribbean and then three days later the whole world shut down due to the pandemic. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Ripa explained during an ABC virtual town hall how they just decided to stay. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family, of course,” the daytime host shared.

“And we arrive and three days later the entire world changed, really, everything shut down, the government shut down, our country shut down,” she added.

Ripa continued, “I hate to use the word ‘stuck,’ but we were. We decided to stay where we were.”

While she had hoped her and Mark’s parents could join them, just having the show to do each day during the pandemic has been “a great benefit to have each other, to have our viewing audience,” she explained ,while noting that her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, felt the same.

“Kelly’s been a good soldier, as she always has been,” the source explained. “It’s important to her to keep working — and it was super important to her and Mark to donate to pandemic relief.”

As previously reported, Ripa and the “Riverdale” star reportedly donated $1 million to relief efforts in New York City amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.