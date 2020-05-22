Lori Loughlin And Husband Plead Guilty In College Admission Scam, But Judge Refuses To Accept Pleas Just Yet

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty Friday to their part in “Operation Varsity Blues,” but the judge refused to accept the please just yet.

The 55-year-old actress and her fashion designer husband entered their pleas via video conference in the college admission scam, according to People magazine. However, the federal judge presiding over the case refused to accept their pleas until he gets a chance to see their pre-sentencing reports from the Massachusetts Probation Service. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

The “Full House” actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Mossimo pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.(RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

Based off the terms of the plea deal, the “When Calls The Heart” star will spend two months behind bars, must pay a $150,000 fine and be placed on two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

Her husband has agreed to serve five months behind bars, pay a $250,000 fine, also be placed on two years of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service for his crimes.

If the case had gone to trial, the couple could have been facing up to 20 years behind bars each for each charge against them.

As previously reported, Loughlin and Giannulli faced a variety of charges after being accused of paying $500,000 to get both of their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into USC by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits.

Both daughters are reportedly “very supportive” of their parents’ decision to enter a guilty plea.

“I know that the girls have been very supportive of their parents throughout this whole ordeal and just want them to be happy,” a source told the outlet. “They realize that this was done to help them, and there is no animosity there. Last I knew, they were encouraging their parents to fight this, but obviously that’s all changed now.”

While a second source confirmed to the outlet the whole family is onboard with their decision.

“Olivia and Bella also want it to be over,” the source explained. “They agree the plea is the best option. Lori and Mossimo want to be able to enjoy their lives again. They want to enjoy it with Olivia and Bella. They don’t feel like they gave up by accepting a plea — they are doing what’s best for their family.”

A sentencing hearing has been set for August 21.