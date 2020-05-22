Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Is The Greatest ‘All-Around’ NBA Player

Magic Johnson believes LeBron James is the best overall player to ever pick up a basketball.

The debate between King James and Michael Jordan has been raging as hard as ever since “The Last Dance” aired on ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the legendary Lakers guard has weighed in.

“When you think about all-around basketball player, [LeBron] probably is the best of all time … But when you say ‘who is the greatest ever,’ it’s still Jordan,” Johnson said when debating the topic, according to ESPN.

Magic chimes in on MJ vs. LeBron ???? pic.twitter.com/wCEVbe1G7J — ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2020

Obviously, this is a bit of a weak answer from Johnson. Seems like he’s trying to play both sides of the fence by saying LeBron is more talented but Jordan, who won six rings with the Chicago Bulls, is the “greatest ever.”

This debate is incredibly simple to me. I honestly believe Michael Jordan is the greatest competitor basketball has ever seen.

We might never see a guy ever again with his mentality, work ethic and drive.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

However, from a pure physical and talent standpoint, LeBron James is the greatest ever, and there’s no close second.

LeBron James dominates NBA players in 2020, who are as big, fast, strong and talented as basketball players have ever been.

If LeBron James played in 1990, he’d be scoring 50 a night like it was no big deal at all. The idea he wouldn’t dominate the Jordan era is simply laughable.

There’s simply no other way to put it. It’s acceptable to think Jordan has the better attitude and still recognize LeBron James as the most physically-gifted player the world has ever seen.

I 100% believe King James would have averaged more than 40 points a game 25 years ago, and that’s a conservative estimate.

Let us know what you think in the comments!