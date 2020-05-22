Matthew McConaughey Helps Deliver More Than 100,000 Masks To Rural Hospitals In Texas

Matthew McConaughey is delivering a staggering amount of masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “True Detective” star and Hollywood legend posted a photo of himself on Instagram in a truck loaded up with boxes, and said that Lincoln has donated 110,000 masks to those who need them at hospitals.

McConaughey wrote, “Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @camilamcconaughey hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the awesome post below.

Is McConaughey the man or is McConaughey the man? Very few people have stepped up more than he has during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the world needed heroes during the coronavirus crisis, McConaughey didn’t even hesitate before getting involved in the war.

He’s been filming public service announcements, preaching a message of unity and is now out here delivering supplies to rural Texas. If that doesn’t make you a hero, then I don’t know what does.

The man has been one hell of an incredible example of what it means to be a good American and a good neighbor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Mar 17, 2020 at 2:14pm PDT

There are plenty of people to criticize in Hollywood for being out-of-touch and simply delusional. McConaughey damn sure isn’t one of them.

When America needed help, he immediately grabbed gear and jumped into the trenches to fight the virus. Major props to him for continuing to prove he’s one of the baddest dudes on the planet.