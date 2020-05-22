McEnany Suggests Reporters ‘Desperately’ Want Churches To Stay Closed

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany needled White House reporters Friday, saying she found it interesting to be in a room “that desperately wants” churches to stay closed.

“Boy, it’s interesting to be in a room that desperately wants to seem to see these churches and houses of worship stay closed,” McEnany said during a press briefing Friday. (RELATED: California’s Reopening Plan Discriminates Against Churches, DOJ Says)

Reporters had asked about President Donald Trump’s call to reopen houses of worship and his warning that he would override governors if they did not reopen churches and houses of worship.

“I think we can all hope this Sunday people are allowed to pray to their gods across the country,” the press secretary said.

“That is a good thing. And I would also note detailed guidance in here about the way you can clean your facility, promote social distancing, so this is something we should all look at and be thankful that we are encouraging safe communities to reopen in a safe way. We will need it for parishes to open in a safe fashion,” McEnany said.

McEnany emphasized that churches reopening should do so in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidance.

“The president is clear he wants churches to reopen and do it safely,” she said. “He wants them to do it in accordance with guidance, laid out details and it’s posted so you can take a look through it. He wants to see the churches open in a safe fashion.”

