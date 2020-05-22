Nick Saban Stars In New PSA About Staying Safe During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has a new PSA out about staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-time national champion rocked a mask in a video tweeted by the Crimson Tide. He urged people to be safe, stay indoors if sick and wear a mask if they want to help make sure football season happens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the PSA below.

A special message from Coach Saban, Big AL and Jeff Allen!#InThisTogether #RollTide pic.twitter.com/wLk8Du9R0V — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) May 21, 2020

This is the second PSA Saban has been a part of. When the pandemic started back months ago, he also dropped one urging people to be smart and safe as they do their part to help win this war.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:25pm PDT

Who would have guessed that Nick Saban and myself would ever stand shoulder-to-shoulder on any issue? It turns out you find some unlikely allies when you’re in a war against a virus.

Saban is without question the most powerful man in Alabama. When it comes to getting the word out, there’s nobody more influential than the head coach of the Crimson Tide.

He could run for governor and win with an overwhelming majority of support. The man is a hero to the good people of Alabama.

I’m glad to have Saban in this fight raising awareness. I’ll cheer like hell against him on the field, but in the war against coronavirus, we’re in the trenches together.

Finally, who wears a mask better: Bane or Saban? It’s a tough call, but Saban in a mask is a big mood. It gives me some serious “Dark Knight” vibes, and I’m here for it.

Props to Saban for getting involved in the fight to save football season. We need all the help we can get!