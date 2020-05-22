North Carolina And North Carolina State Will Start The Fall Semester August 10, Classes Will End Before Thanksgiving

The University of North Carolina and North Carolina State will both have students on campus for the football season.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Tar Heels and the Wolfpack will begin classes August 10 and the fall semester will conclude before Thanksgiving. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means students will be around while both squads play football.

North Carolina & NC State latest schools to announce they’re starting fall semester early, on Aug. 10, canceling fall break & completing semester before Thanksgiving — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 21, 2020

Add it to the list, folks! Mark it down! Two more Power 5 teams will bring students around for the football season.

Sure, neither program will compete for a national title, but they’re both ACC squads. The fact students will be around until Thanksgiving is a great sign.

As I’ve said many times at this point, if students are going to be on campus, then there’s no reason football can’t be played.

If the situation is safe enough to bring students around, then it’s safe enough for the Tar Heels and Wolfpack to start slinging footballs.

Finally, I have to give major props to UNC for making me a fat stack of cash when they upset South Carolina to start the season. Sam Howell is a baller, and I can’t wait to see what he does this season with the Tar Heels.