Pamela Anderson Jokes That 12-Day Marriage To Jon Peters ‘Never Happened’

Pamela Anderson joked that her 12-day marriage to movie producer Jon Peters “never happened.”

The 52-year-old actress and model was asked about her "recent very short marriage" to the 74-year-old Peters during her appearance on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" and made it clear she isn't counting that one as one of her five marriages. The comments were noted by the Daily Mail in a piece published Friday.

"It never happened," the "Baywatch" star replied when asked during a segment called "Shaddy Sunscreen." "I don't know what you're talking about. You're speaking in riddles."

When The Shady Sunscreen stopped by the virtual #WWHL Clubhouse, @PamFoundation spilled her thoughts on sex tapes, Baywatch, & more → https://t.co/di1lgbxwey pic.twitter.com/wjEiUqlgeS — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) May 22, 2020

As previously reported, Anderson and Peters tied the knot on January 20 and 12 days later she called it off. Since the two reportedly never filed paperwork, it wasn’t yet legal when they decided to separate, the outlet noted.

An insider shared at the time the “Barb Wire” star knew she made a “terrible mistake” after the two spent just a day and a half together after they were husband and wife.

“[Pamela felt Jon was] trying to be too controlling over her,” the source added. “Pamela felt that he was frustrated over how she wanted to maintain her financial independence … He started to make calls about her career and cast her in a movie he was working on, things she didn’t want.”

Peters also claimed that during their 12-day marriage he paid off some of her debts, something she later disputed.

“I don’t need anyone to pay my bills, I own a $10 million dollar house in Malibu Colony that has been rented for almost two years now and for the next three to five years for $40,000 month,” the model explained. “That more than covers all my bills and expenses.”

“I have contracts and other work,” she added. “I put that money into my Ladysmith project. I believe it’s best to put my money in property. He [Peters] doesn’t agree. I would politely listen and say I’d think about it. He still looked at me like that naive little girl sitting at the bar. ‘Teeth and a halo’ he tells people.”

The Hollywood producer later backtracked on his comments about paying off her debts and said,”I haven’t spoken to the press – nobody. I’ve loved this kid since she was 20 years old.”

“I still love her,” he added. “We’re friends. We’ll always be friends. I helped her in a way that she needed, but it’s between her and I. I think she’s great, and that’s all I got to say.”

Anderson was previously married to rocker Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and to Rick Salomon twice.