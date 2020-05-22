Phil Mickelson Praises Peyton Manning’s Elite Trash-Talking Skills

Phil Mickelson has high praise for Peyton Manning’s trash-talking skills.

The golf star is teaming up with Tom Brady to play the former Broncos and Colts star and Tiger Woods in a Sunday match for charity during the coronavirus pandemic. It sounds like he’s excited to trade some verbal shots with the retired NFL legend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Peyton is one of the best smack talkers, and the great thing about Peyton is that when he gives you a little jab, he does it in a way, that is funny that doesn’t come across as an attack. So, it elicits a response that’s not defensive, but actually laughter,” Mickelson explained during a recent ESPN appearance about his upcoming opponent and two-time Super Bowl champion.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

Phil is ready to intimidate Tiger and Peyton with his calves during #CapitalOnesTheMatch ???? Watch this Sunday at 3pm ET on TNT (via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/Lgj8roT6qe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 21, 2020

Obviously, Mickelson is 100% correct on this one. Manning is known for being one of the most entertaining guys in the history of sports.

The dude is an electric factory. All he knows how to do is move the needle and entertain people. Let’s not forget, he recently went ultra-viral for roasting Tom Brady to his face ahead of this golf match.

This golf match, which you can watch Sunday on TNT at 3:00 p.m. EST, is going to be exactly what sports fans around the country need.

It’s bringing together four of the most notable athletes in the country for a great cause during the pandemic and that’s something we should all celebrate.

Tune in Sunday on TNT to watch it all go down. It’s going to be a hell of a fun time!