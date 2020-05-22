Insane Police Chase Video Of Woman Making Hilarious Getaway Attempt Goes Viral On Twitter

An absurd police chase has gone viral on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @Eddie_Rado, a woman tries to drive away from the police, but it doesn't end well. At one point, it looked like she was trying to use her foot to slow the car!

Does that sound absolutely absurd to you? Well, just wait until you see the video. Give it a watch below. It's going to be one of the craziest things you see all day.

This is without a doubt one of the worst getaway attempts I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/HzKx9GndDR — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) May 20, 2020

Seriously, what the hell did I just watch? What did I just watch? That woman is officially one of the worst getaway drivers I've ever seen.

I'm not an expert on cars. I'm really not. I've never been one of those guys who is fascinated by them. I'm good with a pick-up truck.

Having said that, I know enough about cars to know trying to slow one down with your foot isn't a winning strategy.

It’s not a winning strategy at all, especially when the police are literally right behind you!

Then, after the car fails, this brilliant woman starts running! I’m not trying to be mean here, but this woman doesn’t exactly pop off of the page as a future track star.

Sometimes, you just need to know when to quit.

Be smarter, lady. Be much smarter. When the police pull up on you, you pull over. It’s not that hard to figure out.

H/T: Barstool Sports