REPORT: College Football Is On ‘The Path To An On-Time Kickoff’

College football is reportedly trending towards starting as scheduled.

Some of the biggest questions in the world of football right now are when games will get underway and if the season will happen as currently planned. Despite all the chaos, we’re reportedly headed in the direction of games starting as usual. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ross Dellenger wrote the following Friday for Sports Illustrated:

Decision-makers are exploring a preseason practice proposal that includes NFL-style OTAs and a four-week camp that would be required before schools can begin their season…Though still in the early stages of consideration, the plan is another sign that leaders are moving college football further along the path to an on-time kickoff.

Below is a live look at my reaction to this update!

Hell yeah! Who is ready to roll? Despite all the negativity we’ve dealt with for the past 70+ days, it’s evident to me that we’re trending up.

It’s been nonstop doom and gloom since March because of the coronavirus. At one point in time, it looked like college football wouldn’t even happen!

Now, it’s May 22nd, and we’re nearing starting as scheduled. If that doesn’t bring tears to your eyes, then I don’t know what will!

We’re less than 100 days away from the start of the season, and I’m more confident than ever the games will happen as planned.

We still have a little bit of this fight left to go through, but there’s no doubt we’re going to win this war.

Get the beers on ice, folks! There’s football to be played!