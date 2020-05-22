Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI Ring Brings In $1.025 Million For Coronavirus Relief

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft auctioned off his Super Bowl LI ring for coronavirus relief, securing over a million dollars to combat the pandemic.

Bidding officially closed Thursday after the 35th and final bid went for $1.025 million. Kraft announced his participation in the “All In Challenge” earlier this month, noting the symbolism between the Patriots’ historic comeback in Super Bowl LI, and what he hopes will be a great comeback for America as we recover from the pandemic. (RELATED: SILENCE OF THE RAMS: Belichick, Brady Win Sixth Super Bowl)

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is going all in by offering up his Super Bowl LI ring for the #ALLINCHALLENGE To participate: https://t.co/tbHpbxTePN pic.twitter.com/IAP4NDxBaJ — ESPN (@espn) May 10, 2020

Super Bowl LI was the fifth of six Super Bowl wins for the Patriots under Kraft’s ownership, and it was arguably the most memorable. That game featured both the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, and the only overtime in Super Bowl history, as New England scored 31 unanswered points to stun the Atlanta Falcons.

This is a great gesture from Kraft, and the symbolism should fire all Americans up. Much like the Patriots in Super Bowl LI, America’s comeback is underway. Sports are beginning to return, the curve has been flattened, and there is hope that a vaccine could arrive sooner than expected.

There is light at the end of the tunnel. We will get through this.