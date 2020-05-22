Watch Scott Eastwood And Orlando Bloom In The Trailer For The New War Movie ‘The Outpost’

The new war movie “The Outpost” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The plot of the film, according to the YouTube description, is, “A small team of U.S. soldiers battles against Taliban fighters in Afghanistan.” (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom lead the way in the cast, and the trailer is absolutely electric! Give it a watch below. It’ll have you ready to run through a damn wall.

This movie looks so damn good. “We’re taking this b*tch back” might be a hall-of-fame line for a movie trailer.

Damn, I feel ready to raise the American flag right now and run around with pride after watching that trailer!

Also, I had no idea Scott Eastwood was out here making heaters. I had no idea at all. The most notable thing he’s done as far as I know was starring in a Taylor Swift music video.

Cool? Yes. As cool as starring in a major war movie? Not even close.

I honestly can’t wait to see this movie. It’s been a minute or two since we had a great war film. This doesn’t look like it’ll hold up to “Band of Brothers,” “Lone Survivor” or other productions in that rarified air, but it doesn’t have to in order to be entertaining.

It just has to be damn good, and I get the sense it will be after watching the trailer.

You can check it out starting July 3! It should be a great one!