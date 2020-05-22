Symone Sanders Covers For Biden’s Comments About Black Voters, Claims He Spoke ‘In Jest’

A top adviser to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said his Friday morning comments about black voters were made “in jest.”

Symone Sanders said on Twitter that Biden was attempting to distinguish his record from President Donald Trump’s when it comes to racial issues. Biden caused a stir Friday during an appearance on Charlamagne tha God’s radio show, when he said that undecided black voters “ain’t black.” (RELATED: Joe Biden: One Thing ‘Everybody Has In Common In Jail’ Is They ‘Can’t Read’)

“Vice President Biden spent his career fighting alongside and for the African American community. He won his party’s nomination by earning every vote and meeting people where they are and that’s exactly what he intends to do this November,” Sanders tweeted. “The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day.”

Biden discussed a variety of issues during his Friday morning appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” including criminal justice reform and the possibility that he would pick a black, female running mate. The interview turned awkward after Biden said that voters who are still deciding between his candidacy and Trump’s “ain’t black.”

“You got more questions but I’ll tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

Charlamagne responded that his decision has “nothing to do with Trump,” and that he wants a president who can deliver on issues important to black voters.

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community,” he said.