Watch The Latest Trailer For Christopher Nolan’s New Movie ‘Tenet’

A new trailer dropped for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie “Tenet” late Thursday and it looks absolutely bonkers.

The plot of the movie, according to Warner Bros. Pictures’ YouTube description, is: “Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the latest trailer, “Tenet” is going to be an absolute fire film. The cast is also loaded with Michael Caine, Robert Pattinson and John David Washington.

Watch the new trailer below. It’s like taking a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart.

I’m telling you all right now that this movie is going to be insane. You know what Christopher Nolan does? Just makes hit after hit.

The dude has never made a movie that I saw and didn’t immediately love.

Now, he has “Tenet” coming out July 20. Remember, it’s not a time-travel movie! It’s about inversion! I don’t even know what the hell that means, but I’m here for it.

With the cast Nolan has assembled for “Tenet,” there’s no way this movie isn’t an absolute banger!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TENET (@tenetfilm) on Dec 13, 2019 at 9:00am PST

Make sure to check it out starting July 20. I think we might have found the film of the summer.