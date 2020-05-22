Missouri AD Jim Sterk Says College Athletes Are Safer On Campus During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk believes the safest option for students is to return to campuses during the pandemic.

Sterk spoke with ESPN's Paul Finebaum about the coronavirus pandemic Thursday and told the SEC icon that medical professionals have informed him the safest option for student-athletes is to be on campus during the coronavirus crisis.

Missouri AD Jim Sterk tells us he was a call with doctors today who advised that student-athletes would be safer working out in a controlled environment on campus instead of in their hometowns. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 21, 2020

We’ve actually heard this before during the debate about college football returning and I 100% believe it’s true.

On campus, football players can be monitored, can work out under the supervision of coaches and they’ll have access to the best medical services money can buy.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has raised valid concerns about what happens when players are on campus not working out.

As he points out, you can’t supervise them at all times of the day. It’s a very fair and valid point.

Lincoln Riley was on @GetUpESPN Friday morning to talk about his comments on the need to be patient with players returning to campus. “We’re constantly learning more and more about this virus, and why we would not advantage our time is beyond me.”#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/w8rvX8Diep — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) May 15, 2020

However, you can’t supervise them at all when they’re at home. Players can be doing literally anything and nobody would know.

I 100% believe the best option is for athletes to return to campus where they can be monitored by pros, and I’m not just saying that because I’m desperate for football.

I’m saying it because I 100% believe it to be true. So, let’s bring players back ASAP, observe necessary medical advice and restrictions and let’s get back to playing some damn football!