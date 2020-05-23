REPORT: Miami Hurricanes Want Entire Football Team On Campus By Early July

The Miami Hurricanes are hoping the entire football team is back by early July.

According to Brett McMurphy, players are expected to start returning in June, and the goal is to have the whole squad back by July.

Activities across college football have been halted ever since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Miami plans to start bringing back football players in June with hopes to have entire team on campus by early July, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 22, 2020

Add it to the list! Miami is one of the most recognizable brands in all of college football, and having full practices in July would be a great update.

That’s the kind of update I can get behind and support. We need football back, and entire teams being back by July would be a great step forward.

Miami might not be the national power they used to be on the field, but they’re still one of the most powerful teams in the ACC.

If they’re committed to playing in the fall, then it’ll light a fire under other teams to do the same.

It really does seem like all the momentum in the world is swinging towards games getting underway in September. We’re not done yet, but things are certainly lining up for a positive outcome.