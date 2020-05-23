Ryan Leaf Arrested On Misdemeanor Domestic Battery Charge

Infamous NFL draft bust Ryan Leaf was arrested late Friday afternoon in Palm Springs, California.

According to TMZ, the former Chargers quarterback was taken into custody on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of last night, TMZ was reporting that he was still in custody. No details are known about the alleged incident at this time.

Obviously, it goes without saying that Leaf is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s the system we have in America.

Having said that, this is just the latest arrest for Leaf and the latest incident that doesn’t look good for him. He spent time in prison due to substance abuse issues, he flamed out of the NFL in spectacular fashion and now he’s been arrested again.

It’s a damn shame too because Leaf appeared to be doing great on ESPN. It really looked like his life had turned around after years of struggles.

Keep checking back for more information on the developing situation when we have it.