Truck Stops On A Dime To Avoid Police Spike Strip In Crazy Video

A truck driver narrowly avoided a police spike strip in a crazy video making the rounds online.

In a Twitter video posted by @mike_jonsey, which has been viewed 1.8 million times, police threw a strip out in the street in an attempt to stop the truck.

Somehow, the driver managed to hit the brakes, stop on a dime, turn around and drive away. Watch the unreal moment below.

How the hell did that guy manage to pull that off? I've never seen anything like that before in my life. I've never seen anything like it at all.

The dude just stops on absolute dime to avoid the police! Imagine the reaction of the cops watching that unfold.

They probably thought they had this guy trapped. Instead, they end up in a gigantic viral video as he just speeds away.

What a wild turn of events. Life sure does come at you fast!

While I don’t condone resisting the authorities, you have to love the fact this dude did it in such epic fashion.

Props to him for giving us something to enjoy!