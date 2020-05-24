Big 12 Will Allow Football Players To Return Starting June 15

The Big 12 will let football players return to campuses in the coming weeks.

According to a release from the conference, football players can start coming back beginning June 15. Football activities across America have more or less been stopped ever since the coronavirus pandemic started. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

???? Phase-In Plan Approved ???? Beginning June 15, football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities. Volleyball, soccer and cross country student-athletes – July 1. Full details ➡️ https://t.co/FdSIKeTZo8 pic.twitter.com/BPHRKVOUZF — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 23, 2020

It’s really starting to feel like something major would have to happen in order for the football season to not occur.

At this point, everything is lining up for the season to happen as scheduled. Once major conferences start bringing football players back, then it’s only a matter of time before we get games.

June 15 will get here before you know it. It’s only about three weeks away. That’s not too long at all in the big picture.

Having schools like Texas and Oklahoma practicing is a huge step forward in the war against coronavirus.

Obviously, it’s an incredibly fluid situation, and things could change quickly. However, at the moment, I’d say things are looking good!