‘Breakfast Club’ Host Says Biden Apology Isn’t Enough: ‘The Best Apology Is A Black Agenda’

“Breakfast Club” radio host Charlamagne Tha God said Sunday that former Vice President Joe Biden’s apology was not enough.

Charlamagne told Biden during a Friday morning interview that some black voters still had questions, to which Biden replied, “If you don’t know whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” (RELATED: CNN Refuses To Cover Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Jaw-Dropper On-Air)

Biden walked back his comments hours later, saying that he “shouldn’t have been such a wise guy” — but Charlamagne told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that he wanted to see more than just words from the former vice president.

WATCH:

.@cthagod: It has to come to a point where we stop putting the burden on black voters to show up for Democrats, and start putting the burden on Democrats to show up for black voters. #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/jsYWRI2smw — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) May 24, 2020

Reid began the segment by asking whether Charlamagne was concerned that it wasn’t just Biden, that the Democratic Party across the board might be banking on the black vote to the point that they didn’t feel like any special outreach or agenda was necessary.

“Do you worry that that is the attitude that Democrats are taking toward the Black community?” she asked.

“I mean, I know that’s the attitude,” Charlamagne replied. “I mean that’s why I don’t even care about the words and the lip service and the apology is cool, but the best apology is actually a Black agenda. They got to make some real policy commitments to Black people.”

Charlamagne went on to argue that the repercussions of systemic racism greatly impacted the percentage of black Americans on welfare and affected disproportionately by unemployment, homelessness, drug addiction, and even the coronavirus pandemic.

“So when you have Black people who have the nerve, the audacity, the unmitigated gall to act like citizens and demand something of our vote, it’s a problem,” Charlamagne concluded. “It’s like you got whites telling us to stay in our place and you got Black people saying, ‘oh, stop, now is not the time, you’re going to get Trump re-elected.’ It has to come to a point where we stop putting the burden on Black voters to show up for Democrats and start putting the burden on Democrats to show up for Black voters. ”