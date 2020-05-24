Trump Says Biden ‘Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’

President Donald Trump suggested Sunday that presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has lost his mental acuity, saying he “doesn’t know he’s alive.”

“Biden doesn’t know, I mean, he doesn’t know he’s alive,” Trump told Washington, D.C. ABC News affiliate WJLA. “I’m against somebody. Think of it. I’m against somebody that can’t answer simple questions. I’ve never seen anything like it, but here’s what I am against. I’m against a very powerful party, the Democrats, and they can take this glass of water and say that’s your candidate.”

Trump also refused to say if Biden possessed any of the qualities necessary to lead the nation. The president would not even allow that Biden, who has spent most of his adult life in high political office, has much in the way of valuable experience.

“Well, I would have said experience, but he doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday,” Trump said. “So how is that experience? He’s been there a long time. He was never known as a smart person.”

When asked if Trump could “pick one good thing” to say about his opponent, the president replied, “Ah …” and provided no further details.

The president had difficulty deciding what to select as Biden's weakest fault. "I can't tell you," Trump said. "I mean, I'm really serious. He's got many. I can talk about weak points all day long."

Trump also criticized Biden for his foreign policy positions on China and Russia but said regardless of where he stands on the issues, the former vice president is “not mentally sharp enough to be president.”

Biden has already said that he will be a one-term president if he is elected and subsequently feels that he loses “energy and mental acuity.”

Juan Williams, Fox News’ co-host of “The Five,” recently said too much attention is paid to Biden’s gaffes and not enough to Trump’s verbal miscues. “I don’t think it was Biden who said ‘oh, yeah, George Washington captured the airports during The Revolutionary War.’ I think that was Donald Trump,” he said.

Biden has accused the president of being slow and indecisive when the coronavirus hit the United States, saying that he “froze like a deer in the headlights,” Fox News noted.