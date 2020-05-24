‘I Hope That Joe Biden Has Learned His Lesson’: Donna Brazile Wants To Move On From ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comment

Donna Brazile said Sunday that she was ready to talk about more important issues than former Vice President Joe Biden’s comments about black voters.

Biden, during a “Breakfast Club” radio interview, said to voters who were having a hard time choosing between him and President Donald Trump, “You ain’t black.” He later walked back the comment, saying that he “shouldn’t have been such a wise guy.”

Brazile joined Chris Wallace’s “Sunday Group” discussion on “Fox News Sunday” and said that she felt Biden’s apology had been sufficient. (RELATED: ‘Go To Hell’: Donna Brazile Snaps At GOP Chairwoman On Live TV)

WATCH:

Anchor Chris Wallace began by saying that, while some of the outrage over Biden’s comments may have been exaggerated, the remark itself could still be problematic.

“Would you agree that the Biden remark was pretty dumb?” Wallace asked.

“It was precisely the kind of thing that a lot of Democrats are worried about Biden doing again and again on the campaign trail,” Jonah Goldberg agreed. “It’s perfect fodder for the people who want to heighten the tensions on the Democratic Party in all sorts of ways and we are going to see more of this over the summer.”

Wallace turned the question to Brazile, saying that he expected her to defend Biden but adding, “Wasn’t the remark offensive from a political point of view, doesn’t it play right into an argument the president and a lot of Republicans are making that it seems to show Democrats take black votes, black support, for granted?”

“You know, before I became a Democrat I was an American and I was born black in the segregated south, so I understand being black from the ground up, but here’s what I do believe,” Brazile replied. “I believe that Joe Biden was incorrect in saying the statement ‘you ain’t black,’ but I also believe that his apology was sufficient.”

Brazile then pivoted to point out the disproportionate number of black Americans who had been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, adding, “I would rather spend more time talking about these — the disparities that we have seen that have been amplified during this pandemic than speaking about Joe Biden and his record of blackness.”

“This is not just an issue of race, this is an issue of survival right now and I hope that Joe Biden has learned his lesson, his advisors have also learned their lesson that you just cannot be cavalier in talking about these issues,” Brazile concluded.