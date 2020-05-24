Josh Holloway Says His Character Roarke Morris Is ‘Definitely A Threat’ In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3

Josh Holloway has made it clear his character Roarke Morris will be plenty of trouble in season three of “Yellowstone.”

The former “Lost” star has joined the cast of the hit Paramount Network show for the upcoming season. While we don’t know much about Roarke, it’s clear he’s going to be a major factor moving forward.

“Roarke is no stranger to cruel tactics. He’s used to dealing with business on both sides of the law. He’s definitely a threat,” Holloway told TVInsider.com about his character. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Full Trailer Promises Plenty Of Blood And Violence)

He also added that there’ll be a “spark” with Beth, and plenty of death. “I grew up in Georgia around a bunch of ranchers. I don’t remember there being that many deaths. This is like ranch Mafia,” Holloway explained.

I’m super pumped to find out what Roarke is all about. From the clip with Beth and the trailer, it’s clear the man means business. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Will Start June 21, Paramount Network Releases Special Sneak Peek)

Is he a good guy? Is he a bad guy? We know he’s a threat, but I feel like there’s still a lot to uncover. If there’s one thing we’ve learned from “Yellowstone,” unlikely alliances pop up all the time.

I have a feeling we might see something like that here. While Roarke might not be a good guy, something tells me Beth might need his help.

We’ll find out June 21 when season three starts! I can’t wait! It’s been too damn long since we were back on the ranch with the Duttons!

Let us know in the comments what you think will happen in season three! I think we’re in for a hell of a good time.