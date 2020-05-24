Honor Memorial Day With These Iconic Moments From ‘Band Of Brothers’

Monday is Memorial Day, and it’s a great time to watch the best scenes from “Band of Brothers.”

On this sacred today, we take a moment to think about all the men and women who deployed wearing the uniform of this country and never came home. They made the ultimate sacrifice, and we honor them on Memorial Day. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

As you all know, I’m a huge “Band of Brothers” fan. I read the book as a very young child and watch the series a few times every year.

The hit HBO mini-series and Stephen Ambrose book tell the story of Easy Company, 506th Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division from the start of basic training through the end of the war. It’s the greatest war story ever put on film.

You find yourself cheering, laughing, crying and mostly, you find yourself damn proud to be an American. Enjoy a few of the best moments from the series below.

I’ll be damned if those videos don’t get me every single time. Even watching the series decades later, it still punches me right in the gut every single time. I can’t watch the church scene without getting misty.

I feel like if I watch the series in another 30 years, nothing will have changed. It’ll be the same emotional rollercoaster that it is now.

On this day, take a moment to remember all those who left home and never came back. Furthermore, take a moment to think about the spouses, children, family and friends they left behind.

It seems like we always remember the fallen, but we don’t always remember those who are left behind. They pay a hell of a price too.

So, on this day, remember why we’re here. Yes, it’s totally okay to drink a beer, spend time with your families and have yourself a hell of a good time. Just remember the purpose of Memorial Day.

Now, it’s time for me to grab a beer and start my yearly tradition of binge watching “Band of Brothers.” Have a great day and thank you to everyone who paid the ultimate price.