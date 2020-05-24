The NBA Is In Talks To Resume The Season At Disney World In Florida

The NBA is reportedly looking at resuming the season at Disney World in Florida.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the league is in "exploratory conversations" with Disney about resuming games at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The games would start up in late July.

The NBA hasn’t played games since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA has entered into exploratory conversations with the Walt Disney Corporation about restarting the remainder of its season at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida in late July, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said Saturday. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 23, 2020

Here’s the full quote from NBA spokesman Mike Bass on negotiations with Disney. pic.twitter.com/29YSod7f9i — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 23, 2020

This would be absolutely awesome if it actually comes together and happens. Imagine all the NBA teams sequestered at Disney and several games happening every day.

It’d be like an AAU tournament when they were kids. It’d be absolutely awesome, and I think the fans would love it.

Obviously, there’d have to be ample testing and safety protocols in place, but if playing at Disney can be done safely, then that’s what should happen.

People are desperate and craving sports. We want them back in any fashion we can get them, and it sounds like the NBA is nearing a return.

We’ll see what happens, but the entire NBA going to Disney would be a hell of a fun thing to watch unfold.