Peyton Manning And Tiger Woods Beat Phil Mickelson And Tom Brady In Coronavirus Charity Golf Match

The Match: Champions For Charity

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods defeated Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in their Sunday charity golf match.

According to Adam Schefter, a total of $20 million was raised to help aid in the fight against coronavirus because of the match, which ended with Manning/Woods winning by a stroke. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All the way around, it was a hell of a cool event. We got to watch four legendary athletes play golf, we got to hear some chirping, watch some sports and it was all for a good cause.

In our time of desperation, these for men showed up and showed out in a big way for fans around the world.

Was the golf great at times? Brady struggled at times, but Manning was putting on a clinic. That dude is entertaining as all hell and is a solid golfer.

Raising $20 million is also a ton of money for a great cause during the coronavirus crisis. We need all the help we can get, and these four men got the job done with this golf match.

Major props to all of them. It was fun to watch and it’s going to help people in need!