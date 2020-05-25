Watch ESPN’s Memorial Day Special With Former Army Ranger And Steelers Lineman Alejandro Villanueva

Monday is Memorial Day, and it’s a great time to watch ESPN’s incredible video with Alejandro Villanueva.

Prior to joining the Pittsburgh Steelers as an offensive lineman, Villanueva was an Army Ranger coming out of West Point with three tours in Afghanistan under his belt. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) on Nov 28, 2018 at 8:54am PST

A couple years ago, ESPN released a Memorial Day video of Villanueva talking about his experiences and those who never made it home with him.

If you’re looking for something to hit you hard in the emotions today, I can promise you this video will get the job done.

Give it a watch below.

I am so damn happy guys like Villanueva are on our side. He represents everything we love about America. He’s patriotic, hard working, answered the call when America needed him and now plays at the highest level of football.

As long as guys like him are wearing the uniform of the USA, then we’re always going to be just fine. I will take guys like him against anyone every single day of the week.

So, take some time today to think about all of Villanueva’s friends who never made it home and all the people from previous wars who paid the ultimate price.

Yes, today is a day that should be enjoyed, but don’t forget why we’re here. Clearly, Villanueva has no issue understanding what today is all about.