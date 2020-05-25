Arkansas State Football Coach Blake Anderson Gets 3-Year Extension

Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson has scored a big extension.

According to Chris Vannini, Anderson has agreed to a three-year extension with the Red Wolves. Salary details aren't known at this time.

Anderson is 47-30 through six seasons at Arkansas State.

NEWS: Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson has received a 3-year extension through 2023. Anderson is 47-30 w/ six winning seasons in six years and two Sun Belt titles. Last year’s team was decimated with injuries and still went 8-5, with walk-on Fr QB Layne Hatcher shining. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) May 22, 2020

This is a great decision by Arkansas State. Anderson is one of the best coaches in the Group of Five and he’s made the Red Wolves a great football program.

Going 47-30 is a hell of an accomplishment when you’re talking about G5 teams and the Red Wolves made the correct choice in extending him.

When you find a coach like Anderson in the G5, you do what is necessary to keep him. Why? It’s pretty damn simple.

There aren’t a ton of guys like him floating around for G5 jobs. Will he eventually leave for a Power Five job? It’s possible, but he also seems to love Arkansas State.

All the way around, locking up Anderson was a great call from everyone involved.