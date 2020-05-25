How The Media Failed America With Its Coronavirus Coverage

As the coronavirus pandemic ravaged America and the world, the legacy media’s coverage of the crisis was dominated by politics, pettiness, and even outright dishonesty.

The pandemic is not over, as people are still dying from the disease, and many parts of the world remain under lockdown. However, it’s not too early to look back at the media’s coverage of both the pandemic and the pandemic response.

Much of the legacy media spent the early days of the pandemic repeating propaganda from the Chinese government, or allowing members of the country’s communist party to use their platform to spew propaganda themselves. The New York Times published an op-ed last month from China’s ambassador to the U.S, who wrote that “China has been providing updates about the disease in a responsible manners,” despite studies showing that the world could have avoided a global pandemic if China had not made efforts to conceal the virus, which originated in Wuhan. Just days later, CNN published a report from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) that stated their Navy “has done a much better job controlling coronavirus than the US Navy.”

The establishment media has faced harsh criticism over their coverage of China’s coronavirus response, but its coverage of the U.S. response to the pandemic has not been much better. From the outset of the pandemic, much of the press went all-in on supporting the coronavirus shutdowns, and demonizing those who opposed the shutdowns. (RELATED: These Are The Most Illogical Coronavirus Restrictions Still In Place)

Opponents of the lockdown were smeared as bigots, and accused of being anti-science. A popular consensus that formed among the beltway press corps was that the only way to battle the virus was a full-scale lockdown. This is despite the fact that there is far from a scientific consensus that lockdowns are the best response to the pandemic. A letter signed by hundreds of doctors last week urged the Trump administration to support an end to the lockdowns, calling them a “mass casualty incident,” while noting the sharp increase in suicide rates, as well as cancer diagnosis that have been missed due to fears of going to the hospital, and state bans on routine check-ups. A study conducted by a group of scientists and published last month by the Wall Street Journal found that in most places, lockdowns have not been effective in saving lives. The effectiveness of lockdowns is an extremely divisive issue within the scientific and medical communities, but you wouldn’t know it if you watched cable news. (RELATED: Joe Biden Doubles Down On Pledge To Raise Taxes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

Opponents of the lockdowns have also been accused of wanting to sacrifice lives at the altar of Wall Street, despite the fact that Wall Street has largely been fine throughout the pandemic, while main street has suffered the loss of tens of millions of jobs. Media hysteria over the lockdowns reached its peak in late April when the state of Georgia announced they would begin lifting some restrictions on economic activity and places of worship.

Amanda Mull, a reporter for The Atlantic, condemned Georgia’s reopening as an “experiment in human sacrifice,” while CNN published a model that projected Georgia’s death rates would double. Long-time journalist Ron Fournier tweeted that Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp would have “blood on his hands,” and predicted that infected Georgians would travel the country, bringing ” death and economic destruction” with them. None of these predictions of doom came true as Georgia, like most of the U.S., has seen a steady decline in both case and death rates since the beginning of May. Two weeks after Georgia reopened, Fournier shifted the goalposts.

“Check back in three weeks. Keep proving me wrong because it’s all about owning the libs. God bless and good luck,” he said.

Nearly two weeks later, Georgia’s curve remains flat. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chided the press last week over their inaccurate predictions that his state would become the next coronavirus hotspot, similar to Italy and New York. In reality, New York has suffered roughly ten times the number of deaths that Florida has, despite Florida having roughly two million more residents. Yet, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has received glowing coverage from the press, while DeSantis has been maligned. Legacy media outlets have largely ignored Cuomo’s March decision to force nursing homes to admit elderly coronavirus patients as deaths continue to pile up by the thousands. Instead, the governor has made repeated appearances on his brother Chris’ CNN primetime show, where the two often joke around about subjects ranging from their physical appearances to debates over who their mother’s favorite child is. (RELATED: Chris Cuomo Lectures Protesters To ‘Think About Others’ After Reportedly Declining To Self-Quarantine In The Hamptons)

Politico reporter Marc Caputo suggested that the disparity in coverage may exist because much of the national media is based in New York.

“The national news media is mostly based in New York and loves to love its Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, about as much as it loves to hate on Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis,” Caputo wrote.

CNN political analyst Jackie Kucinich took issue with Caputo’s comments, accusing him of writing “snarky nonsense.”

“So, given how much everyone is suffering everywhere – grieving loved ones, job losses and even the simple things like hugging your friends – I fail to see how this snarky nonsense from @MarcACaputo– who I think is an awesome reporter – is helpful,” she wrote.

So, given how much everyone is suffering everywhere – grieving loved ones, job losses and even the simple things like hugging your friends – I fail to see how this snarky nonsense from @MarcACaputo – who I think is an awesome reporter – is helpful. pic.twitter.com/ZB4LPb2uMn — Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) May 15, 2020

Kucinich did not dispute the accuracy of what Caputo wrote, but instead appealed to emotion. This has been a common theme within the media’s coverage of the pandemic. Instead of sober-minded debates and analysis about the best way to respond to the virus, media outlets have retreated into partisan corners and used the pandemic as another opportunity to score political points.

At a time when trust in the fourth estate consistently reaches new lows, the media had an opportunity to rebuild some of that trust with its coverage of the coronavirus crisis. Instead, the media only deepened the divisions that have prevented the country from coming together even in times of historic crisis.