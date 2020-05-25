Here’s What You Need To Know About Ballot Harvesting And Democrats’ Push To Expand Mail-In Voting

President Donald Trump along with many other Republicans have been warning about all-mail voting in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Mail-in voting — when ballots are sent to every registered voter without necessarily requiring their request of one — has been considered by many states across the country over concerns regarding the safety of going to polling stations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan and Nevada are among the states that have taken steps to increase voting by mail. Nevada switched to an all-mail voting system for its June 9 primary election. Thousands of ballots were also sent, however, to inactive voters, which includes people who haven’t voted in recent elections, people who’ve moved, and people who’ve died, according to Fox News.

Some Nevada residents echo the concerns of GOP officials: excess ballots could create ample opportunity for voting fraud. “What’s going to happen with these things, they’re not secured at all and there are thousands of them just sitting here,” Jenny Trobiani, a postal worker in Clark County told Fox News.

President Trump has said that if the country switched to all-mail voting “you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” Similarly, Kentucky Republican Congressman said all-mail voting would be “the end of our republic as we know it,” according to the New York Times.

“The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and “force” people to sign. Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this Scam!” Trump tweeted May 24.

While GOP claims that the mail-in voting system is rife with abuses and fraud have been rebuked by Democrats, there are 1,285 instances of voter fraud and 143 criminal convictions, according to the Heritage Foundation.

Putting this number in perspective dwarfs the likelihood that voter fraud may happen: Over the last 20 years, there are 7 to 8 cases of mail-in voting fraud.

Ballot harvesting laws that allow the practice, however, are of particular concern to critics of mail-in voting should the practice be rolled out to a larger number of states. Ballot harvesting allows party volunteers or campaign workers to collect mail-in ballots from voters and submit them in groups to polling places or election offices.

Democrats have been especially eager to relax restrictions on mail-in voting, which Republicans have countered by arguing that doing so only creates the circumstances where fraud can easily occur. Before withdrawing the request, Democratic Party groups were arguing that Nevada’s ban on ballot harvesting was unconstitutional, according to the Nevada Independent.

Republicans also blame Democrats’ ballot harvesting as one factor for their 2018 midterm losses, when 7 seats were taken over by Democrats.

President Trump has criticized ballot harvesting and called for the requirement of voter ID to minimize fraud. Opponents of the practice say that ballot harvesting creates an opportunity for those collecting the voters to illegally influence voters. In Texas prior to 2013, workers were allowed to be paid per ballot they collected, further complicating ballot harvesting and introducing misaligned incentives. (RELATED: What Is ‘Ballot Harvesting,’ And How Did California Dems Use It To Nuke The GOP?)

Some Democrats have also criticized the mail-in voting process as being rife with insecurities. Douglas A. Keller, a co-chair of the New York State Board of Election, is a Democrat who has pointed out the flaws in the system, including the chance that ballots are intercepted in the mail and forged.. “If you analyze all the steps involved in a mail election you start to see where the weak points are for fraud,” he told the New York Times.

Kentucky is one state that includes safeguards in their mail-in voting system, like requiring people to apply for ballots instead of automatically sending them to every voter.

However, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tried to pass a coronavirus bill which would have forced states to mail absentee ballots to all registered voters, rather than allowing states to require a signed absentee ballot request form which could be authenticated by election officials, according to Heritage.

A January ruling in Arizona regarding ballots was a major win for Democrats. A federal court ruled that a 2016 Arizona law barring anyone but a family member or caregiver from returning early ballots for another person violated the Voting Rights Act and the Constitution. It also added that the Republican ban on ballot harvesting was enacted with “discriminatory intent,” impacting minority voters, according to the Associated Press.

Five states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington — already hold elections by mail, while 33 states and Washington, D.C. allow voters the option. The extraordinary pandemic has prompted many states to consider all-mail voting for primaries.

An Associated Press-NORC survey found that a majority of respondents favored allowing people to vote by mail without needing to provide a reason, by opinions breaking party lines, with Republicans being far more wary of the voting method than Democrats.

While studies show that voter fraud in the U.S. is extremely rare, experts agree that the “mail voting system is more vulnerable to fraud than voting in person,” according to the New York Times.

There have been several documented voting fraud cases involving mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting. North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District’s race in 2018 is one example: a political operative rounded up absentee ballots for the Republican candidate Mark Harris and was charged with election fraud.

“Election fraud in the United States is very rare, but the most common type of such fraud in the United States involves absentee ballots,” Richard Hasen, an elections expert, told the New York Times. “Sensible rules for handling of absentee ballots make sense, not only to minimize the risk of ballot tampering but to ensure that voters cast valid ballots.”