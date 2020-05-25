Eli Manning Joins Twitter With Incredible 1st Tweet Referencing ‘Hoosiers’

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has joined Twitter.

Manning, who just retired after this past season, posted his first-ever tweet Saturday by posting a GIF from “Hoosiers.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The two-time Super Bowl champion wrote, “To paraphrase Jimmy Chitwood, ‘I don’t know if it’ll make any change, but I figure it’s time for me to start playing social media.'”

To paraphrase Jimmy Chitwood, “I don’t know if it’ll make any change, but I figure it’s time for me to start playing social media.” pic.twitter.com/Af8IFMOiEQ — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 23, 2020

I’m all-in on Eli Manning joining Twitter. I’m all-in if this is the kind of content he’s bringing to the table.

In terms of your first-ever tweet, you simply can’t go wrong with dropping a reference from “Hoosiers.”

We’re talking about one of the greatest sports movies ever made, and something tells me Eli Manning is a big Jimmy Chitwood fan.

Those two would certainly have gotten along in the locker room. I have no doubts about that at all.

Either way, welcome to Twitter, Eli! I can already tell we’re in for a hell of a fun time. Keep the sports movies references coming!