Frank Reich Praises Chad Kelly, Says The Colts Are ‘Happy’ With Him

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich seems very impressed with quarterback Chad Kelly’s progression since he joined the team.

Kelly was signed by the Colts this past season after being cut loose by the Broncos following a trespassing arrest. He’s been able to stay out of trouble ever since, and it sounds like he’s making a positive impression on the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Reich said the following during a recent interview with Rich Eisen, according to BuffaloNews.com:

I cannot tell you how happy we are with Chad. He’s progressed a lot as a quarterback. He really works hard at it … Chad Kelly off the field has been as good as anybody I’ve been around. He’s been a 10 out of 10, off the field as well as on the field. I’m excited for him.

Chad Kelly is a classic example of someone with all the talent in the world who just can’t get out of their own way.

He has all the physical tools needed to be a solid NFL quarterback but he’s struggled to stay on the straight and narrow.

Right when he got a shot to be the starter in Denver, he pissed it all away.

Now, he’s stuck around with the Colts, and it sounds like he’ll be around for at least another season. Is he going to start?

No. It’s Philip Rivers’ job and Jacob Eason is waiting in the wings. However, I honestly believe Kelly can be an NFL quarterback.

If it doesn’t work with the Colts but the relationship ends on good terms, he could get quickly scooped up elsewhere.

Either way, he’s cementing himself as an NFL quarterback, which was something that didn’t seem likely after the Broncos sent him packing.