Honor Memorial Day With This Chilling Montage Of American War Films

Monday is Memorial Day, and it’s the perfect time to remember all the great war movies that have been made over the years.

Today is a day about the men and women who put on the uniform, deployed on behalf of a grateful nation and never made it home. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

My Uncle Connie, a captain in the Air Force, was shot down while flying a bombing mission in the Korean War, and his remains were never recovered. He’s just one of the many badass American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, and we’ll always remember them all. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/MXGUTqdne4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 27, 2019

While Hollywood has its fair share of problems, there’s no doubt the entertainment industry has produced some incredible war movies over the years.

Whether it’s “Saving Private Ryan” or “Lone Survivor,” Americans love watching a great war film, and there’s one video on YouTube that is the perfect montage to the best of them.

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely chilling.

If that video doesn’t have you proud to be an American, then I just don’t know what will. Americans simply love war movies. We love them.

I’m sure there have been studies why, but it seems super simple to me. Americans are simply proud as hell of the men and women who have put it all on the line in the name of freedom.

So, today, I hope you all enjoy a few beers, eat some good food and spend some time with your families. That’s what we should do.

At the same time, take a moment to remember all the men and women who never got the chance to come home. More than anything, today is about them.

Thank you to everyone who has put on the uniform and especially those who paid the ultimate price.